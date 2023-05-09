US announces additional military aid of USD 1.2 billion for Ukraine

The US on Tuesday announced additional USD 1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine to boost the country's air defences and provide it with additional artillery ammunition. "Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced a new security assistance package to reaffirm the steadfast US support for Ukraine, including bolstering its air defences and sustaining its artillery ammunition needs. This package, which totals up to USD 1.2 billion, is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI)," the Defense Department said in a statement.

The package underscores the continued US commitment to Ukraine "by committing critical near-term capabilities, such as air defence systems and munitions, while also building the capacity of Ukraine's armed forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term," added the statement. This includes committing additional 155 mm artillery rounds and sustainment support to enable Ukraine to better maintain its on-hand systems and equipment.

The assistance comes in the form of Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds, which pay for the procurement of equipment from the defence industry or partners rather than providing equipment from existing US stocks. This avoids depleting US inventories but means the assistance will take longer to reach the battlefield.

"Unlike Presidential Drawdown authority (PDA), which DoD has continued to leverage to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DoD stocks at a historic pace, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry or partners. This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine," added the statement. The capabilities in this package include - Additional air defence systems and munitions; Equipment to integrate Western air defence launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's air defence systems; Ammunition for counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems; 155mm artillery rounds; Commercial satellite imagery services; and Support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," added the statement. The United States has spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging an international coalition to back Kyiv after Russia invaded in February 2022 and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.

Kyiv has pushed for some items that its international supporters have been reluctant to provide, including Patriot air defence systems and advanced heavy tanks -- which were eventually promised -- and others such as Western fighter aircraft, which have not been pledged so far. (ANI)

