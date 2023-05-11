Left Menu

Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude jolts Tonga

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 jolted Tonga, the United States Geological Survey informed.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 04:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 04:03 IST
Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude jolts Tonga
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tonga

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 jolted Tonga, the United States Geological Survey said in a tweet. The earthquake struck 95 km West Northwest of Hihifo, Tonga. The quake struck at 16:02 (UTC) and at a depth of 210.1 km. The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

USGS Earthquake tweeted, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.6 - 95 km WNW of Hihifo, Tonga." No casualty has been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

