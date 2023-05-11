Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude jolts Tonga
An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 jolted Tonga, the United States Geological Survey informed.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 jolted Tonga, the United States Geological Survey said in a tweet. The earthquake struck 95 km West Northwest of Hihifo, Tonga. The quake struck at 16:02 (UTC) and at a depth of 210.1 km. The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.
USGS Earthquake tweeted, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.6 - 95 km WNW of Hihifo, Tonga." No casualty has been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
