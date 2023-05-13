Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for independent probe into vandalism

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called for an "independent and complete investigation" into the burning of state buildings and firing at protesters. "I want an independent investigation into the burning of state buildings and firing at unarmed youth protesters," Imran Khan said.

"For this, I want Pakistan's Chief Justice to make a panel under him," he added. While addressing the nation on Saturday, Imran Khan said that he was not aware of what was happening after he was arrested. He said, "I was unaware of everything that was happening after I was picked up. I came late to address you all as yesterday and today I was collecting facts."

"But we are not this. The PTI is the only party [in whose gatherings] families come women and children come," Khan said. "Will we want anarchy?," he asked.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that he was willing to go with them if they showed him the warrant. He said that there are 145 cases registered against him and there was bail granted in all the cases. Imran Khan said, "I told them to show me the warrant and I was ready to go with them. What all they did there the army because the rangers are part of the army." Imran Khan further said, "We were sitting calmly, but they broke glasses and attacked as if Pakistan's biggest terrorist was sitting there." He noted that there was no case against him in all these years. However, 145 cases have been lodged against him in recent times.

Explaining the objective behind starting Al Qadir University, Imran Khan said, "When I became the prime minister, I decided to promote Seeratun Nabi as our morality had degraded. Thieves and criminals are ruling Pakistan as morality has degraded." "My objective behind setting up the Al Qadir University was to give rise to new leadership in this country that inculcates the qualities of the world's great leader Seeratun Nabi...to teach Sufism, spirituality and technology in the institute.

While addressing the nation, Imran Khan, "The decision to set up the university was made in November and on May 15, 2019, I did its groundbreaking as the prime minister." He said that the case they are speaking about is UK NCA which surfaced in the cabinet after a few months in December. "We were given the choice that USD 170 million is coming to Pakistan, which is linked to a deal between Malik Riaz and the NCA, but it is confidential We were told if we accept that it is confidential, the funds can come to Pakistan. If not, we have to file a case there. We were also told that we have wasted USD 100 million on foreign litigation and if we file a case, it will take years to conclude, Imran Khan said.

"So we decided that whether USD 170m comes to the Supreme Court or the government, it will come to Pakistan. They have made a corruption case against me over this," he added. He said that democracy in Pakistan is hanging by a thread and added that the judiciary can only save the democracy in Pakistan. In his address to the nation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said, "Today, our democracy is hanging by a thread and the judiciary can save it." "This mafia is going all out in attacking the judiciary, so I first ask the nation to stand with our judiciary and Constitution." (ANI)

