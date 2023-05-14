"You have jumped into politics. Make your party," Imran Khan tells DG ISPR

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday hit out at the Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and told him to form a party. This comes after DG ISPR called Imran a hypocrite and alleged that no one else harmed the army to the extent that he did.

"You (DG ISPR) have jumped into politics. Make your party," Imran said in his address to the nation on Saturday. "Who are you to give statements ISPR? You have climbed through the wall and have been involved, you should really make a political party and not make such statements" Imran Khan added.

Imran also said that he was upholding Pakistan's flag internationally and used it to represent the country. "ISPR sahab, at the time when you were not born, I was the one who was upholding Pakistan's flag internationally and used to represent the country. Look up my name", the former Pakistan PM said while responding to the ISPR statement.

"ISPR sahab, when Abbottabad happened, even the Army chief did not speak, he kept quiet. For 5 days nobody spoke, They[Americans] came and killed Osama Bin Laden, Gilani and Zardari did not speak. I was the one speaking and defending my military", said Imran Khan in his address. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, has termed the events that unfolded on May 9 as a "black chapter" in the country's history, the day Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court that led to countrywide violence by PTI supporters.

In a strongly-worded statement, the military's media wing asserted that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Citing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) statement and law, the ISPR justified the arrest of Imran Khan. The ISPR criticised the protesters and termed their actions as an attempt to manipulate the country's sentiments for their own limited and selfish objectives. The military wing said, "This is an example of hypocrisy. It stressed the importance of maintaining law and order and highlighted the need to respect the institutions of Pakistan."

"I had an assassination attempt, as ex-Prime Minister I could not even get an FIR registered and there we had ISPR giving sermons on how I am lying. I ask who are you to say this to me, you should be ashamed for saying this", said Imran Khan in his address. Imran also suggested that nobody can forcefully eliminate a political party and put them in jail. "You won't listen to me but my suggestion for you is to come out of small, closed rooms and keep a big circle and see how can you save the country from destruction," said Imran Khan.

He also said that democracy in Pakistan is hanging by a thread and added that the judiciary can only save the democracy in Pakistan. "Today, our democracy is hanging by a thread and the judiciary can save it." "This mafia is going all out in attacking the judiciary, so I first ask the nation to stand with our judiciary and Constitution," said Imran.

"I understand that there is a lot of pressure on judges even, they get calls, told about tapes. I ask the policemen to not say what Aabpara and people near Zoo tell you to and ask you to tell them to follow the rule of Law", he added. Notably, Imran Khan's speech was not broadcast on any of the major television channels, despite a court order suspending a recent Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) ban on the broadcast of his speeches. (ANI)

