MEA Secy Kumar meets top officials of Cambodia, Vietnam at 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka

Both countries, India and Cambodia agreed to strengthen cooperation in development projects, and cultural cooperation including the restoration of temples, in Kumar's meeting with Dr Soeung Rathchavy, Secretary of State, MoFA Cambodia.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East), Saurabh Kumar on Saturday met top officials of Cambodia and Vietnam on the last day of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka. He also met Secretary Generals of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), and of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation).

Both countries, India and Cambodia agreed to strengthen cooperation in development projects, and cultural cooperation including the restoration of temples, in Kumar's meeting with Dr Soeung Rathchavy, Secretary of State, MoFA Cambodia. MEA Official Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar met Secy of State, MoFA Cambodia, Dr. Soeung Rathchavy. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in development projects, cultural cooperation including restoration of temples, demining & defense exchanges."

In his meeting with Deputy Minister of Vietnam, Do Hung Viet, both countries expressed satisfaction at the progress in India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. "Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar held meeting with Deputy Minister @MOFAVietNam Do Hung Viet. They expressed satisfaction at the progress in - Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed cooperation in areas of trade, investment, defense, energy," Bagchi added.

MEA Secretary (East) also met Secretary General of BIMSTEC, Tenzin Lekphell and congratulated him for successfully holding BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in March 2023. His tweet also read, "In his meeting with Secy General @BimstecInDhaka Tenzin Lekphell, Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar congratulated SG for the successful holding of the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in March 2023. Expressed 's strong support for BIMSTEC & discussed BIMSTEC Summit and other meetings."

In his meeting with Esala Ruwan the outgoing Secretary General of SAARC, Kumar expressed his gratitude for his leadership and his contributions to the organisation. "Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar also met outgoing Secy General @SaarcSec Esala Ruwan Weerakoon. Secy (East) thanked SG for the latter's leadership of the Secretariat and his contributions to the organization," the tweet thread said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also participated in the 6th Indian Ocean Conference. (ANI)

