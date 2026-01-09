PM Modi greets S Jaishankar on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his birthday and lauded his role in strengthening India's foreign policy.

''Best wishes to Dr. S. Jaishankar Ji on his birthday. He has served the nation as a distinguished diplomat and is now playing a key role in strengthening India's foreign policy and ties with the world,'' the prime minister said in a post on X.

''Praying for his long and healthy life,'' Modi further said.

Born in 1955, Jaishankar, a diplomat-turned-politician, has been the external affairs minister since 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)