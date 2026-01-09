Left Menu

PM Modi greets S Jaishankar on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his birthday and lauded his role in strengthening Indias foreign policy.Best wishes to Dr. S.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 08:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his birthday and lauded his role in strengthening India's foreign policy.

''Best wishes to Dr. S. Jaishankar Ji on his birthday. He has served the nation as a distinguished diplomat and is now playing a key role in strengthening India's foreign policy and ties with the world,'' the prime minister said in a post on X.

''Praying for his long and healthy life,'' Modi further said.

Born in 1955, Jaishankar, a diplomat-turned-politician, has been the external affairs minister since 2019.

