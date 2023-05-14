Left Menu

Israeli military evacuates thousands of Gaza-area residents

Anticipating a barrage of Palestinian rocket fire, which began on Wednesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the evacuation plan, called "Gust of Wind," in anticipation of retaliatory rocket fire from terrorist factions in Gaza.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2023 10:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 10:45 IST
Israeli military evacuates thousands of Gaza-area residents
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 14 (ANI/TPS): Thousands of Israelis living near Gaza have been evacuated since Tuesday's targeted killings of three top Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Strip. Anticipating a barrage of Palestinian rocket fire, which began on Wednesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the evacuation plan, called "Gust of Wind," in anticipation of retaliatory rocket fire from terrorist factions in Gaza.

Evacuees are being bused to hotels, hostels and guest houses throughout Israel, where they will be able to stay for three days, with the possibility of an extension depending on the security situation. Many other Gaza-area residents have temporarily relocated to other parts of the country on their own initiative.

"The program is operated by the local authorities and allows every resident of the localities near the Gaza border to go on a respite with the aid of the state in guesthouses, specified in advance by the authorities," the Defense Ministry said in a statement. The Education Ministry on Wednesday announced that no classes would be held in communities within 45 km. (25 miles) of the Gaza Strip. The directive affects about 300,000 students in 35 local authorities.

According to the instructions of the IDF Home Front Command, public gatherings in these areas near the Gaza Strip will remain limited to 10 people in an open area and up to 100 people in a building. Public bomb shelters were opened in Tel Aviv as well as Givatayim, Ramat Gan and other municipalities. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023