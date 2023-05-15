Human Rights Commission Pakistan "deeply concerned" by random arrests of PTI workers

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed deep concern over reports of random arrests and cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers across Pakistan. Imran Khan's political outfit, PTI, saw arrests of over 564 workers for violence after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest and more arrests are being made, according to Dawn.

Raising concerns over the same, HRCP has made a series of tweets, and has termed the incident against all "democratic norms." HRCP has tweeted, "HRCP is deeply concerned by reports of random arrests and cases filed arbitrarily against PTI workers across Pakistan. A distinction must always be made between those resorting to violence and nonviolent political workers."

"No one must ever be penalised for their party affiliations. This goes against all democratic norms," the tweet added. Earlier on Sunday, the Islamabad police said that 564 people have been detained for violence as government property worth Pakistani rupees (PKR) 25 crores was damaged during the violent protests.

Protests erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad on May 9. PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Peshawar, and Mardan. According to Islamabad Police, the protesters burnt 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Islamabad police said that armed protesters targeted Tarnool police station, Sangjani police station and Ramna police station. The police said 11 Frontier Corps personnel and 71 police officers were injured during the protests, Dawn reported.

Islamabad Police in a tweet said, "Government property worth Rs 25 crore was damaged during the violent protests. The protesters set ablaze 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles, including the SP Industrial Area office. Armed protestors attacked Tarnool police station, Sangjani police station and Ramna police station. 11 FC personnel and 71 police officers and jawans were injured in the violent protests. 26 cases have been registered against the evil elements. Islamabad police detained 564 people involved in violence. More arrests are being made." On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered authorities to arrest all culprits and attackers responsible for the vandalism and arson at the Jinnah House and military and civil installations within 72 hours, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif gave the instructions while chairing a meeting at the Punjab Safe City Authority Headquarters in Lahore. He said, "All the culprits, planners, instigators, and attackers involved in the vandalism should be arrested in the next 72 hours," ARY News reported. He further said, "This is a critical task that requires swift action to ensure the safety and security of our citizens." Shehbaz Sharif said, "I am deeply disturbed by this situation, and I would like to request the chief minister to take immediate action."

Sharif said that he made it clear to Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi that any act of sabotage is unacceptable and those behind wrongdoing will be arrested and brought to court for justice, as per the ARY News report. He tweeted, "I have given law enforcement apparatus a target of 72 hours to arrest all those involved in facilitating, abetting and perpetrating the disgraceful incidents of arson, ransacking, sabotage & damaging public & private properties. All available resources including technological aid & intelligence are being deployed to chase down these elements. Bringing these people to justice is a test case for the government. Their cases will be tried by the anti-terrorism courts." (ANI)

