Cyclone Mocha kills at least 3 in Myanmar

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], May 15 (ANI/WAM): At least three people were killed, and several buildings and infrastructures were damaged after cyclone Mocha made landfall in Myanmar's Rakhine region on Sunday with wind speeds of up to 130 mph (209 km/h), the country's meteorological department said. The storm damaged homes, electricity infrastructure, mobile phone masts, boats, and lampposts in Sittwe, Kyaukpyu, and Gwa townships.

Cyclone Mocha made landfall in Myanmar's Rakhine state near Sittwe township in the afternoon with winds blowing up to 209 kilometres per hour, Myanmar's Meteorological Department said. By Monday morning, it was downgraded from its severe status and was steadily weakening over land, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear. High winds crumpled phone towers during the day, cutting off communications. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

