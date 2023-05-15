INS Delhi, Satpura depart Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Left Menu

Indian Naval ships Delhi and Satpura (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Naval ships INS Delhi and INS Satpura under the command of Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet on Sunday departed Sihanoukville, Cambodia. As part of the Indian Navy's deployment to ASEAN countries, Indian Naval ships made a port call at Sihanoukville from 11 - 14 May.

The three-day port call demonstrated India's cordial ties and rapidly growing cooperation with the Kingdom of Cambodia. Personnel from both navies engaged in a wide range of professional interactions, cross-deck visits and friendly sports exchanges. Training sessions on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and firefighting were also conducted.

There were social interactions with senior dignitaries from the Defence Ministry and Royal Cambodian Armed Forces. The ship was also open to visitors and members of the Indian diaspora in Cambodia. They were provided with a tour of the two ships.

The successful port call enhanced mutual understanding and strengthened the bonds of friendship between the two navies. INS Delhi is India's first indigenously built guided missile Destroyer and INS Satpura is an indigenous multi-purpose stealth Frigate. The two ships are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors and can carry multi-role helicopters. Both ships are a testimony of India's advanced ship design and shipbuilding capabilities.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East), Saurabh Kumar on Saturday met top officials of Cambodia and Vietnam on the last day of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka. He also met Secretary Generals of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), and of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation).

Both countries, India and Cambodia agreed to strengthen cooperation in development projects, and cultural cooperation including the restoration of temples, in Kumar's meeting with Dr Soeung Rathchavy, Secretary of State, MoFA Cambodia. (ANI)

