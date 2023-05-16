Afghanistan remains one of world's worst humanitarian disasters: Human Rights Watch

New York-based non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday said Afghanistan remains one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters, according to Khaama Press. The organization in a statement said two-thirds of Afghanistan's population is food insecure, including 875,000 children facing acute malnutrition and women and girls remain at most risk.

The statement also added that the United Nations is fighting at two fronts, "keeping aid flowing to those most in need while also keeping pressure on the Taliban to end its appalling human rights violations." As per Khaama Press, since the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021, the amount of international aid has abruptly lost on one side, and the introduction of repressive policies, including banning women from working with the UN agencies by the de facto authorities, has worsened the situation.

According to the UN, the engagement with the Taliban was proposed by the organization's special envoys in the Doha meeting without recognition of the regime until there is progress on human rights. Several Afghan human rights and civil society organizations have, however, criticized the UN and the international community for accepting the current repressive policies of the Taliban and rejecting all engagement with the group until the human and women's fundamental rights were accepted.

The UN and aid organizations have faced a shortage of humanitarian funding levels that, without immediate funding, may worsen the humanitarian crisis. (ANI)

