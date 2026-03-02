Left Menu

U.S. Congress Set for High-Stakes Iran Conflict Briefing

Top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, will brief Congress on March 3 about the escalating conflict with Iran. This follows joint U.S.-Israel military action that resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting retaliatory strikes by Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:09 IST
U.S. Congress Set for High-Stakes Iran Conflict Briefing
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a high-profile session scheduled for March 3, both chambers of the United States Congress are set to receive a briefing on the escalating conflict with Iran, as announced by the U.S. Department of State. The briefing will include top officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson confirmed that these key figures will address lawmakers on Tuesday. Over the past weekend, the Department of War also provided an extensive briefing to bipartisan security committee staff, detailing recent military operations in Iran, which lasted over 90 minutes.

This comes in the wake of significant joint military strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, leading to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family. In retaliation, Iran launched drone and missile attacks on various Arab countries. Reports by The Hill indicate Secretary Rubio and Director Ratcliffe are also scheduled to brief the 'Gang of Eight' on Monday amid these rising tensions.

The 'Gang of Eight,' which includes high-ranking members such as House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate leaders, and intelligence committee heads, had been alerted earlier to the potential need for military action to protect American interests in Iran. Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged receiving updates from Secretary Rubio and reiterated ongoing coordination with the President and the Department of War as hostilities continue.

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Telangana Visit Amidst Land Protests

Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Telangana Visit Amidst Land Protests

 India
2
Tragic Blast at Kakinada Cracker Unit Claims 22 Lives

Tragic Blast at Kakinada Cracker Unit Claims 22 Lives

 India
3
Myanmar's Leadership Faces Scrutiny Amidst Mass Amnesty

Myanmar's Leadership Faces Scrutiny Amidst Mass Amnesty

 Thailand
4
Navigating Uncertainty: Marine Insurers Withdraw War Risk Cover Amid Middle East Tensions

Navigating Uncertainty: Marine Insurers Withdraw War Risk Cover Amid Middle ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026