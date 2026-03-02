U.S. Congress Set for High-Stakes Iran Conflict Briefing

In a high-profile session scheduled for March 3, both chambers of the United States Congress are set to receive a briefing on the escalating conflict with Iran, as announced by the U.S. Department of State. The briefing will include top officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson confirmed that these key figures will address lawmakers on Tuesday. Over the past weekend, the Department of War also provided an extensive briefing to bipartisan security committee staff, detailing recent military operations in Iran, which lasted over 90 minutes.

This comes in the wake of significant joint military strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, leading to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family. In retaliation, Iran launched drone and missile attacks on various Arab countries. Reports by The Hill indicate Secretary Rubio and Director Ratcliffe are also scheduled to brief the 'Gang of Eight' on Monday amid these rising tensions.

The 'Gang of Eight,' which includes high-ranking members such as House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate leaders, and intelligence committee heads, had been alerted earlier to the potential need for military action to protect American interests in Iran. Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged receiving updates from Secretary Rubio and reiterated ongoing coordination with the President and the Department of War as hostilities continue.