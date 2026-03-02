Close Call in Noida: Driver Survives Drain Plunge Near Temple

On Monday, a car driven by Sushil Tyagi fell into a drain near the Hanuman Temple in Noida's Bisrakh area. This accident occurred when Tyagi reportedly lost control of the steering wheel. Fortunately, he escaped without injuries, and the local police confirmed he did not require medical attention.

Despite the relief of this incident, it's a stark reminder of the dangerous road conditions as just last February, two lives were tragically lost on the Meerut-Delhi Highway. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manisha Singh reported that a chain reaction crash killed and injured passersby attempting a rescue operation.

In a separate incident in January, the NDRF recovered the car of a deceased techie from a water-filled pit in Sector 150, Greater Noida. The incident led to the arrest of Abhay Singh, a real estate CEO, spotlighting negligence and accountability in the region's construction practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)