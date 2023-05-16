Fifth International Festival of Jordanian dates to kick off November 13

Amman [Jordan], May 16 (ANI/WAM): The 5th International Festival of Jordanian Dates will take place on 13-15 November, Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat announced. The festival is organised by the Agriculture Ministry, the Jordanian Dates Association (JODA) and the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation (KIAAI), according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The festival has received the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court. During a press conference, Hneifat commended the efforts of all stakeholders involved in the development and growth of the Jordanian dates sector.

The fifth edition will witness the participation of more than 60 farmers, manufacturers and exporters of dates, representing five Arab countries. The festival will include a scientific seminar, bringing together over 20 researchers and academics specialising in date palms from various countries. Additionally, the event will launch the fifth edition of the Jordanian Dates Competition, providing an opportunity for date farmers and producers to compete and recognising the winners during the festival's opening ceremony on 13th November.

Anwar Haddad, JODA President, highlighted the festival's accomplishments in its previous four editions, including a 13-per cent increase in cultivated areas and notable international presence, with Jordan ranking 13th in terms of export quantity and ninth in terms of export value in the global market. (ANI/WAM)

