Left Menu

Sharjah Media City hosts first edition of Shams Creative Fest

A wide range of small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, in addition to talented and creative people from various fields, participate in the event, enabling them to showcase their projects, talents and activities.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 17:05 IST
Sharjah Media City hosts first edition of Shams Creative Fest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah [UAE], May 17 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Media City (Shams) will host the first edition of the Shams Creative Fest which will take place at Shams Business Centre from May 19-21. A wide range of small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, in addition to talented and creative people from various fields, participate in the event, enabling them to showcase their projects, talents and activities.

Shihab Alhammadi, Managing Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said, "Shams Creative Fest arose from our vision to support entrepreneurs and start-ups, provide them with a platform to showcase their various projects and creations, and create an environment that inspires local artists." Alhammadi added, "The Fest will be a valuable opportunity for participants and artists to embrace their innovative ideas and projects, stimulate their spirit of leadership in making change, explore sources of inspiration and unleash their potential to achieve the highest level of performance, thus contributing to achieving a positive impact on society. The festival will serve as a unique opportunity for visitors to engage with an array of creative and exceptionally skilled individuals across the diverse range of activities presented."

The Fest runs for three consecutive days from 6 pm to 11 pm and offers a diverse mix of live music events, art exhibitions, and cultural and entertainment workshops. The event will also show a range of films suitable for all age groups. In addition to enjoying a wide range of foods offered by the food stalls located at the Fest, visitors will experience a variety of interactive competitions and can enter a draw to win valuable prizes. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023