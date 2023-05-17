US Congresswoman calls for giving 'Documented Dreamers' chance to stay

US Congresswoman Deborah Ross on Wednesday called for addressing flaws in the immigration system and giving 'Documented Dreamers' a chance to stay in the country. "It's long past time that we address flaws in our broken immigration system and give Documented Dreamers the chance to stay in the country they love and call home," the US Congresswoman tweeted on Wednesday.

Deborah Ross on Wednesday said she is reintroducing America's CHILDREN Act to protect the 250,000+ Documented Dreamers living on the brink of deportation. "I'm reintroducing America's CHILDREN Act with @SenAlexPadilla & @RepBera to protect the 250,000+ Documented Dreamers living on the brink of deportation. These young adults are American-raised & educated, & they deserve a way to stay here," Ross tweeted on Wednesday.

Documented Dreamers are foreign nationals who enter the US as dependents under their parents' temporary, non-immigrant visa status, usually a work visa. Under US immigration law, at the age of 21, they will "age out" of eligibility for this dependent status.

The Documented Dreamers' parents may be seeking permanent residency and, while still a dependent under age 21, their children can be included in their application. Due to immigration backlogs, wait times, and limits by country of origin to receive a green card, if these young adults do not receive permanent residency by the age of 21, then they lose their temporary dependent status and are removed from the green card queue, thus "ageing out" of eligibility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)