Left Menu

US Congresswoman calls for giving 'Documented Dreamers' chance to stay

US Congresswoman Deborah Ross on Wednesday called for addressing flaws in the immigration system and giving 'Documented Dreamers' a chance to stay in the country.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 23:40 IST
US Congresswoman calls for giving 'Documented Dreamers' chance to stay
US Congresswoman Deborah Ross (Source: Twitter/@RepDeborahRoss). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Congresswoman Deborah Ross on Wednesday called for addressing flaws in the immigration system and giving 'Documented Dreamers' a chance to stay in the country. "It's long past time that we address flaws in our broken immigration system and give Documented Dreamers the chance to stay in the country they love and call home," the US Congresswoman tweeted on Wednesday.

Deborah Ross on Wednesday said she is reintroducing America's CHILDREN Act to protect the 250,000+ Documented Dreamers living on the brink of deportation. "I'm reintroducing America's CHILDREN Act with @SenAlexPadilla & @RepBera to protect the 250,000+ Documented Dreamers living on the brink of deportation. These young adults are American-raised & educated, & they deserve a way to stay here," Ross tweeted on Wednesday.

Documented Dreamers are foreign nationals who enter the US as dependents under their parents' temporary, non-immigrant visa status, usually a work visa. Under US immigration law, at the age of 21, they will "age out" of eligibility for this dependent status.

The Documented Dreamers' parents may be seeking permanent residency and, while still a dependent under age 21, their children can be included in their application. Due to immigration backlogs, wait times, and limits by country of origin to receive a green card, if these young adults do not receive permanent residency by the age of 21, then they lose their temporary dependent status and are removed from the green card queue, thus "ageing out" of eligibility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023