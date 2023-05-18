Left Menu

Pakistan to pay USD 18 billion in penalty if it doesn't go ahead with Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project

"The US should pay the penalty if it does not approve of Pakistan and Iran going ahead with the gas pipeline project. The USA will have to do away with double standards -- being lenient with India in meeting its energy needs while punishing Pakistan for the same."

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:18 IST
Pakistan to pay USD 18 billion in penalty if it doesn't go ahead with Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday expressed concern that the country will have to pay an amount of USD 18 billion in penalty if it does not go ahead with the Gas Pipeline project, Dawn reported. Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan said: "The US should pay the penalty if it does not approve of Pakistan and Iran going ahead with the gas pipeline project. The USA will have to do away with double standards -- being lenient with India in meeting its energy needs while punishing Pakistan for the same."

The observation came after Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) informed the PAC through a letter that a meeting with the US ambassador would be arranged after his return from Washington. As per Dawn, the ministry said: "In view of the great importance of the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project in the emerging regional situation, this ministry has been exploring all possible options, including close engagements and meaningful exchanges with relevant parties, including Iran and the USA."

"In this regard, a technical team from the petroleum division visited Tehran in January to discuss ways and means to proceed with the IP gas project. The Prime Minister's Office has held inter-ministerial meetings of all stakeholders and agreed on an action plan to proceed on the IP gas pipeline project." Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry in reply to a question on the purchase of petroleum products from Russia, said an agreement had been signed with Moscow for purchasing a test cargo of crude oil which would be reaching Pakistan soon.

"Pakistan was committed to the Pak Stream Pipeline project. The two sides are negotiating outstanding issues," the ministry said, according to Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023