Ukraine has our budget support for 2023 and early 2024: G7 leaders' statement

Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Friday said they had ensured that Ukraine had the budget support it needs for this year and early 2024 as they renewed their commitment to provide financial and military support in its fight against Russia. "We reaffirm our strong commitment to ensuring that Ukraine has the economic support it needs. Under the leadership of Japan's G7 Presidency, together with the international community, we have ensured Ukraine has the budget support it needs for 2023 and early 2024," read the White House G7 Leaders' Statement on Ukraine.

They also welcomed the approval of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and looked forward to the swift implementation of Ukraine's reforms supported by the program. The program will help to stabilize Ukraine's macroeconomic and financial situation, contribute to longer-term economic sustainability, and help to catalyze further financial support from other countries and institutions as well as the private sector.

"We commit to continuing our security assistance to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's aggression, tailoring our support to Ukraine's needs. We stress the importance of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in coordinating military and defense assistance by each country provided in line with its national circumstances," added the statement. "Welcome announcement that the US will approve the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. The UK will work together with the USA and the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs. We stand united," tweeted UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Reacting to it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted, "I welcome the historic decision of the United States and @POTUS to support an international fighter jet coalition. This will greatly enhance our army in the sky. I count on discussing the practical implementation of this decision at the #G7 summit in Hiroshima." The leaders said in a joint statement existing measures against Russia would be broadened and any exports that could help it in its 15-month war against Ukraine would be restricted across the G7 countries.

"This includes exports of industrial machinery, tools, and other technology that Russia uses to rebuild its war machine," they said in a joint statement, adding that efforts would continue to restrict Russian revenues from its trade in metals and diamonds. Amid evidence that existing sanctions were being weakened by circumvention, they said the group was "engaging" with countries through which any restricted G7 goods, services or technology could transit through to Russia.

"We note and encourage commitments made by these countries to ensure our measures are not circumvented and have the intended effect," they said, without naming any territories. At the G7 Summit held in Hiroshima, the leaders "reaffirmed commitment to stand together against Russia's illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine" and condemned "Russia's manifest violation of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and the impact of Russia's war on the rest of the world."

"We are imposing further sanctions and measures to increase the costs to Russia and those who are supporting its war effort," read the statement. The G7 leaders said that 15 months of Russian aggression has cost thousands of lives, inflicted immense suffering on the people of Ukraine, and imperiled access to food and energy for many of the world's most vulnerable people.

"We salute the Ukrainian people for their brave resistance. Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not tire in our commitment to mitigate the impact of Russia's illegal actions on the rest of the world," the leaders' statement said. (ANI)

