Gandhian ideals of peace, harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions: PM Modi in Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima during his visit to the city to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders' meeting. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions, Prime Minister Modi said after the unveiling ceremony.

The bust was gifted by India to Hiroshima as a symbol of friendship and goodwill between India and Japan on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the city for the G7 summit. The 42 inches tall bronze bust has been sculpted by Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vanji Sutar. The bust site, adjacent to the Motoyasu River, is close to the iconic - Bomb Dome that is visited by thousands of people, locals and tourists alike, every day.

The location has been chosen as a mark of solidarity for peace and non-violence. Mahatma Gandhi dedicated his life to peace and non-violence. The location truly resonates with the principles and life of Gandhiji, which continues to inspire the world and its leaders. The United States conducted the world's first atomic attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945.

Dignitaries present during the unveiling ceremony included Nakatani Gen, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament; Kazumi Matsui, Mayor of Hiroshima City; Tatsunori Motani, Speaker of the Hiroshima City Assembly; Members of Parliament from Hiroshima and senior government officials; members of the Indian community; and followers of Mahatma Gandhi in Japan. After the bust was unveiled, PM Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Japan's PM Fumio Kishida. Speaking to reporters in Hiroshima after unveiling the bust of the Mahatma, PM Modi said that even today the world gets frightened when they listen to the word 'Hiroshima'.

He said, "I got the opportunity to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi during my visit to Japan for the G7 Summit. The bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima will take forward the idea of non-violence." "It is a great moment for me to know that the Bodhi tree that I gifted to the Japanese PM has been planted here in Hiroshima so that people can understand the importance of peace when they come here. I pay my respect to Mahatma Gandhi," PM Modi added.

"Unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima. This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions," PM Modi tweeted. The G7 leaders are currently in Japan to attend the G7 Summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21. Notably, Japan assumed the G7 Presidency in 2023. (ANI)

