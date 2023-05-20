Left Menu

PM Modi holds bilateral with Japanese PM Kishida in Hiroshima; stresses need to highlight Global South

"Had an excellent meeting with PM @kishida230 this morning. We reviewed the full range of India-Japan relations and also discussed the focus areas of India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency towards making our planet better," the Prime Minister of India tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 10:59 IST
PM Narenda Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the full range of relations between India and Japan during his bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday morning The two leaders also discussed the focus areas of India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency towards making the planet better.

PM Modi is in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on the invitation of PM Fumio Kishida to attend the G7. Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Kishida for planting in Hiroshima the Bodhi sapling that had been gifted by Prime Minister Modi in March 2023.

"I want to thank you for inviting India to the G7 Summit. Your (PM Kishida) visit to India was a memorable one. It is a delightful moment for me as the Bodhi tree I gifted you have been planted by you in Hiroshima, I believe India-Japan relations will grow with the growth of this tree," PM Modi said in Hiroshima as he congratulated PM Kishida on Japan's successful presidency of G7. Prime Minister Modi recalled that the Indian Parliament commemorated every year the Hiroshima Day, and noted that Japanese diplomats were always present on the occasion.

The two leaders discussed ways to synergise efforts of their respective G-20 and G-7 Presidencies. Prime Minister stressed the need to highlight the concerns and priorities of Global South. The two leaders exchanged views on contemporary regional developments. They also discussed deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders agreed on ways to further strengthen the bilateral Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Discussions focused on areas of education, skill development, tourism, Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), green hydrogen, high technology, semiconductors and digital public infrastructure. Combating terrorism and reform of the United Nations was also discussed. "Had an excellent meeting with PM @kishida230 this morning. We reviewed the full range of India-Japan relations and also discussed the focus areas of India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency towards making our planet better," the Prime Minister of India tweeted.PM Modi and met Kishida also discussed ways to enhance "India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture."

"PM @narendramodimet PM @kishida230 in Hiroshima. Both leaders discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet The G7 leaders are currently in Hiroshima attend the G7 Summit that began today and will conclude on May 21. Notably, Japan assumed the G7 Presidency in 2023.

According to officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Tokyo, Notably, this is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24, 2022.

The Ukrainian president is attending the summit on an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping. Since the Ukraine conflict began, PM Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Zelenskyy several times.

Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping. PM Modi will be in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19 to May 21. He is expected to speak on global challenges, including food, fertiliser and energy security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

