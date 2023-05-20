Left Menu

Wave of childrens' swallowing incidents prompts urgent warning from doctors

The children, between the ages of 4-10, had ingested coins, magnetic game pieces and necklace beads. Emergency surgery was required in two of the cases. Adding to the trend, a six-year-old boy was also admitted to Assuta's intensive care unit on Saturday after choking on a piece of candy.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 11:38 IST
Wave of childrens' swallowing incidents prompts urgent warning from doctors
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 20 (ANI/TPS): In a concerning series of incidents, four children were rushed to the Assuta Ashdod Public Hospital within the past four days after swallowing foreign objects in separate incidents. The children, between the ages of 4-10, had ingested coins, magnetic game pieces and necklace beads. Emergency surgery was required in two of the cases. Adding to the trend, a six-year-old boy was also admitted to Assuta's intensive care unit on Saturday after choking on a piece of candy.

"I appeal to all parents and ask to warn them: when it comes to small children, any small thing can be inhaled into the lungs or swallowed and get stuck in the oesophagus. Keep it out of their hands," said Dr Sharon Avnet Tamir, director of Assuta's Head and Neck Surgery Department. Two of the children did not require surgical intervention. A hospital spokesperson said the objects were naturally expelled in response to non-invasive treatment and the children were sent home.

But the other two children weren't as lucky. X-rays revealed that magnetic game pieces swallowed by a seven-year-old girl remained firmly lodged in her intestine despite 72 hours of efforts to extract them naturally. And a four-year-old girl having trouble breathing was also operated on when X-rays showed silver coins in her oesophagus.

Medical consultations involving Dr Tamir, Dr Hani Taf Ulverston, director of the pediatric gastroenterology unit, and other senior doctors concluded that immediate surgeries were imperative to safeguard the lives of the girls. The first surgery, led by Dr Ofer Glick and Dr Jordan Tanenbaum from the head and neck surgery department, successfully removed the coins from the four-year-old girl on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr Ulverston operated on the seven-year-old girl Wednesday morning, removing the game pieces. Following their operations, the girls were transferred to Assuta's children's department for further care and supervision.

"Unfortunately, in recent months, we have seen a large increase in the number of referrals to the hospitals due to playing with and swallowing magnetic game parts," Dr Ulverston said. "We urge parents not to bring magnet games into the home. The best defence is prevention, and we must not wait for a tragic case to awaken us." Dr Nili Yanai, a senior paediatrician at the Children's Medical Center, also stressed that parents remain alert, especially if their children are very young.

"It is our job as parents to be vigilant and prevent the next disaster! Small children learn about the world and tend to put everything in their mouths. Parents must be attentive and prevent them from playing with small parts that are not age-appropriate," she said. "Additionally, when it comes to food, children under the age of five have less developed chewing and swallowing abilities compared" (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023