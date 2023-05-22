Left Menu

'Mera Baba Nanak': A powerful insight into teachings of Guru Nanak, spirituality

Highlighting the need for more movies of nature, 'Mera Baba Nanak' is a Punjabi language movie that gives a powerful insight into the teachings of Sikh guru, Nanak Dev and spirituality as a whole, Khalsa Vox reported.

Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Highlighting the need for more movies of nature, 'Mera Baba Nanak' is a Punjabi language movie that gives a powerful insight into the teachings of Sikh guru, Nanak Dev and spirituality as a whole, Khalsa Vox reported. Vikramjeet Virk, a well-known producer and performer in the Indian film business, through the film, has demonstrated his multidimensional talent, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

As the film "Mera Baba Nanak" is a tribute to Guru Nanak Dev's teachings, since its premiere, it has received significant appreciation, with audiences complimenting Vikramjeet Virk's portrayal and recognising the importance of making such films in this day and age. Through a religious lens, this film seeks to connect with the audience's religion and touch their emotions.

Right from the first day of its release, the movie has received an overwhelming amount of love from the public, evident in the heartwarming comments pouring in. The film serves as a reminder of the important wisdom of Gurus, bringing their teachings to life on the big screen. Punjabi cinema has the opportunity to contribute to society by promoting positivism, fostering spiritual growth, and reinforcing cultural relationships by making more films about the Gurus' teachings, according to Khalsa Vox.

In a world that seems to be overwhelmed by materialism and diversions, films focusing on the Gurus' teachings bring much-needed reprieve. They provide a haven of calm and enlightenment and direct an individual towards a more meaningful living. Furthermore, these films act as a bridge between generations, allowing young people to connect with their rich cultural past and learn from the Gurus' knowledge.

According to Khalsa Vox, it is critical for Punjabi films to keep showcasing the importance of the Gurus' teachings on the silver screen. By doing so, they can contribute to society's cultural and spiritual fabric, instilling ideals that will last across generations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

