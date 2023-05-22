Left Menu

Pak: National Accountability Bureau again summons Punjab ex-CM Buzdar

Punjab province's former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has been once again by Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore.

Punjab province's former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has been once again summoned by Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources. As per the details, the NAB has sought answers to 30 questions from former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Buzdar n the assets beyond means case.

Buzdar is accused of constructing an 'illegal' bus stand on the government's land in Muzaffargarh, reported ARY News. The former Chief Minister did not appear before the NAB office despite receiving two previous summons.

Usman Buzdar has obtained interim bail from the Accountability Court, which provides him with temporary relief from potential arrest or detention during the proceedings. Earlier in the day, the anti-corruption court dismissed the interim bail that was granted to Buzdar over a no-show, according to ARY News.

An anti-corruption judge scrapped the interim bail as the former chief minister did not show up before the court. Previously, the Lahore High Court (LHC) refrained police from arresting the former chief minister of Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Buzdar, The Nation reported. (ANI)

