UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei, Malaysian counterpart discuss cooperation

They also explored ways of attracting varied energy sector investments to their countries. Al Mazrouei and Ahmad met on the sidelines of the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to Malaysia.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 23:38 IST
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 22 (ANI/WAM): Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change of Malaysia, discussed ways of strengthening their cooperation in areas of energy, most notably clean energy, as well as boosting the bilateral ties between the UAE and Malaysia. They also explored ways of attracting varied energy sector investments to their countries.

Al Mazrouei and Ahmad met on the sidelines of the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to Malaysia. During the meeting, they talked about ways of collaborating on investment and development in the energy sector, how to enhance the sustainable development capacities of the two countries and the UAE's upcoming hosting of COP28 in November 2023.

They also agreed to improve their cooperation by sharing skills and knowledge and hosting more joint meetings among high-level officials in the energy and climate sectors. The visit of Sheikh Khaled to Malaysia is a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations and highlights their increasing cooperation in various areas, especially in energy and climate action, Al Mazrouei said.

The UAE, under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is cooperating with other countries to overcome various challenges and create growth opportunities, he added, highlighting the efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to boost the country's stature as an effective and influential member of the international community. He also expressed his confidence that the visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed to Malaysia will improve the relations between the two countries, affirming the UAE's commitment to environmental sustainability and sustainable development as it prepares to host COP28 and announced 2023 as the Year of Sustainability.

The UAE is keen to create new partnerships to shape a better future for generations to come, Al Mazrouei said in conclusion. (ANI/WAM)

