Left Menu

Afghanistan: 2 deaths reported from Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever in North

Local Balkh officials said that incidents of this illness were rising in the country's north, and they urged religious leaders and the media to warn people about the dangers associated with the disease's spread.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 08:32 IST
Afghanistan: 2 deaths reported from Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever in North
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The health department of Afghanistan's Balkh province has reported that in the past week, two people have died from the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Afghanistan's northern region, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported. A total of ten positive cases of CCHF have been recorded in the region, according to TOLO News.

CCHF is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus (Nairovirus). Local Balkh officials said that incidents of this illness were rising in the country's north, and they urged religious leaders and the media to warn people about the dangers associated with the disease's spread.

Director of the health department of Balkh, Najibullah Tawana, said: "Ten positive cases of Congo have been recorded; sadly, we had two deaths. The Abu Ali Sinai regional hospital in Balkh has its own particular preparations, and the 50-bed Antani hospital is also ready." "The media has a special responsibility to save the wellness of a Muslim brother, protect him from illness, and provide them with awareness in the health section," said Zabihullah Noorani, director of the Department of Information and Culture of Balkh.

As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), transmission to humans occurs through "contact with infected ticks or animal blood," and CCHF "can be transmitted from one infected human to another by contact with infectious blood or body fluids." "We try and tell all the scholars to inform the people about the Congo disease," said Saifuddin Azizi, head of the Department of Hajj and Islamic Affairs of Balkh.

A resident of the province of Balkh, Ahmad Zubair, said that one of his relatives who kept livestock recently became ill with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF). "He was gushing blood from his mouth and nose. They told us that the patient had Congo when we brought him to the hospital," said Ahmad Zubair, according to TOLO News. "A person who acquires Congo disease will often have a fever, pain, headache, exhaustion, and weakness as a result of the illness. The patient then experiences mental health issues," said Nabiullah Amiri, head of the 50-Bed Antani Hospital in Balkh.

According to physicians, the symptoms of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) include a high fever, headache, bodily discomfort, nausea, stomach pain, and occasionally bleeding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023