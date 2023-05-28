Left Menu

Quake of magnitude 5.6 hits Solomon Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Solomon Islands on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 10:11 IST
Quake of magnitude 5.6 hits Solomon Islands
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Solomon Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the Solomon Islands on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. It occurred around 08:59:55 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 103.9 km.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 10.149 degrees S and 161.194 degrees E respectively. Notably, the Solomon Islands is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean.

It consists of six major islands and over 900 smaller islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea and northwest of Vanuatu. Honiara, the capital, is located on Guadalcanal, the largest island. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023