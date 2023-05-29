Left Menu

Pak: Joint Investigation Team to summon Imran Khan for May 9 attack on Jinnah House

Imran Khan, the former prime minister and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to be summoned by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as part of an investigation into the May 9 attack on Jinnah House, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chief Imran Khan. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, the former prime minister and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is set to be summoned by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as part of an investigation into the May 9 attack on Jinnah House, ARY News reported on Monday. On May 9, the former premier will be questioned about arson and vandalism.

Deputy Inspector General Kamran Adil, who is in charge of the JIT, has summoned the leader of the PTI to appear at DIG Investigation Office Qila Gujjar Singh. Ten different JITs have been formed by the Punjabi government to look into the events on May 9. Khan was named in a number of cases that were filed at various police stations, including Sarwar Road and Shadman, according to ARY News.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel. It is a bilingual news channel in English and Urdu. According to sources cited by ARY News, the JIT called Imran Khan to appear before the investigators on Tuesday (tomorrow).

A joint investigative team (JIT) was established by the Punjab Home Department on May 27 to look into the vandalism and arson that occurred at Corp Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore on May 9. The department has announced that SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi has been chosen to serve as the JIT's convener.

Four additional provincial police officers are a part of the JIT, according to the announcement. Several PTI leaders and employees allegedly attacked the Jinnah House on May 9 after entering the area to voice their opposition to the party chairman Imran Khan's imprisonment, ARY News reported. Khan, who is on bail till June 2, was arrested on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

After Khan's arrest, the PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

