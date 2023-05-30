Left Menu

Rajnath Singh meets Bangladeshi minister, holds discussion on strengthening bilateral ties

The Defence Minister's visit to the West African nation is seen as an important landmark in building the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 07:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 07:22 IST
Rajnath Singh meets Bangladeshi minister, holds discussion on strengthening bilateral ties
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Rural Development and Cooperative Minister of Bangladesh, Md Tazul Islam. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Nigeria, met the Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperative of Bangladesh, Md Tazul Islam in Abuja on Monday. The Defence Minister and Bangladesh Minister for Rural Development held discussions on several issues and expressed the commitment of their respective governments towards further expanding and strengthening the bilateral ties.

The meeting between two ministers was a testament to the goodwill between India and Bangladesh, an official statement read. Following the meeting, Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Wonderful interaction with the Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperative of Bangladesh, Mr Md Tazul Islam in Abuja."

Earlier in the day, Singh attended the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In addition to senior officials of the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Minister's delegation to Nigeria included top executives of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.

These executives met with military and government personnel from Nigeria in order to determine what needs they had that Indian defence businesses could meet. To improve cooperation, B2B meetings were organised with Nigerian businesses. Besides high-level political representation from countries across the African continent, including several Heads of State, India was among the select non-African nations that were represented in the 'swearing-in ceremony' at the Ministerial level, reflecting the high priority and strength of our bilateral relations with Nigeria, according to the official press release of Ministry of Defence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Sigh reached Nigeria on Sunday as part of his three-day tour. Notably, this is the first-ever visit of an Indian Defence Minister to Nigeria. The Defence Minister's visit to the West African nation is seen as an important landmark in building the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn in as the country's new President despite political unrest and a legal challenge to his election from the country's opposition, CNN reported. After being sworn into office, Tinubu has become the 16th president of Nigeria.

At the 5,000-seat Eagle Square location in the nation's capital Abuja, the ceremony was held under extremely strict security in front of foreign leaders and dignitaries like President Kagame of Rwanda and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, according to CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023