Look forward to engagements with Indian community in Brunei Darussalam: MoS Muraleedharan

"Delighted to be in Brunei Darussalam on my first visit to this beautiful country. Look forward to my engagements including with businesses and wider Indian community," MoS Muraleedharan tweeted on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:32 IST
MoS Muraleedharan in Brunei (Source: Twitter/@MOS_MEA). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday said he looks forward to engagements with the Indian community in Brunei Darussalam. "Delighted to be in Brunei Darussalam on my first visit to this beautiful country. Look forward to my engagements including with businesses and wider Indian community," MoS Muraleedharan tweeted on Tuesday.

Muraleedharan is on an official visit to Brunei and Malaysia from May 30-June 2. The MOS will interact with the Indian Diaspora members in Brunei during his stay there. It is estimated that over 14,000 Indians have made Brunei their home. The Indian Associations in Brunei will host cultural performances in MOS as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

For the first time Muraleedharan has travelled to Brunei and he will be in Brunei from May 30-31. From Brunei, he will embark on an official visit to Malaysia from June 1-2. It is the first Ministerial visit from India to the country since October 2019.

According to the official release of MEA, on his visit to Malaysia, the MoS will have a private meeting with Malaysia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin. The Malaysian Minister of Human Resources, V. Sivakumar, will also meet with the MOS. MOS will take part in the inauguration of the first-ever Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) Day -Malaysia (Aprawasi Diwas) and will launch the PIO International Festival to be held from 2-4 June 2023.

He will address the Indian community and diaspora at the 'Pravasiya Bharatiya Utsav'. With 2.75 million PIOs, Malaysia is home to the second-largest PIO population in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

