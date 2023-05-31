Left Menu

27th Meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border affairs held today

The 27th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Wednesday in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:37 IST
27th Meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border affairs held today
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 27th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Wednesday in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. Whereas, the Director General of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

Both sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. Moreover, the discussions on proposals for disengagement in remaining areas in a frank and open manner also took place, according to the official statement of MEA.

The two sides noted that the restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations between the two countries. To resolve the remaining issues along the LAC and in order to achieve its objective, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols, the two sides agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels.

They also agreed to hold the next (19th) round of Senior Commander's meetings at an early date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023