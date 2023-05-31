Left Menu

Israel: Four IDF soldiers investigated for assaulting prisoner

The IDF revealed that four soldiers arrested on Wednesday have already been released.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:16 IST
Israel: Four IDF soldiers investigated for assaulting prisoner
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 31 (ANI/TPS): The IDF revealed that four soldiers arrested on Wednesday have already been released. They were detained for questioning following a report of severe physical injury caused to a Palestinian detainee, along with photographic documentation of the injuries on his body. As part of the investigation, actions were taken to clarify the circumstances of the case.

Based on the evidence and findings found so far, it was decided that there is no longer any justification to leave the soldiers in detention for the purpose of continuing the investigation. The IDF said the investigation will continue and upon completion, the findings will be forwarded to the military attorney's office for examination. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

