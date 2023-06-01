Left Menu

More than 2,000 Police deployed to protect Jerusalem LGBTQ march

Israel Police said that it has deployed over two thousand police officers - both uniformed and undercover - from the Jerusalem district and Border Police to secure the annual Jerusalem LGBTQ Pride March going on Thursday afternoon in the city.

Jerusalem [Israel], June 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel Police said that it has deployed over two thousand police officers - both uniformed and undercover - from the Jerusalem district and Border Police to secure the annual Jerusalem LGBTQ Pride March going on Thursday afternoon in the city.

The police said its personnel are prepared and in the preparation circles in order to maintain the safety of the participants.

In order to maintain the public order and traffic direction in the march area, being held in downtown Jerusalem between its Bell and Independence parks. (ANI/TPS)

