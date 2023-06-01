Left Menu

MoS Muraleedharan meets members of All Malaysia Malayalee Association in Kuala Lumpur

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met members of All Malaysia Malayalee Association (AMMA) in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday and lauded their role in promoting socio-cultural connect between India and Malaysia.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:12 IST
MoS Muraleedharan meets members of All Malaysia Malayalee Association in Kuala Lumpur
MoS Muraleedharan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo: Twitter//@MOS_MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met members of All Malaysia Malayalee Association (AMMA) in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday and lauded their role in promoting socio-cultural connect between India and Malaysia. Taking to Twitter, the MoS wrote, "Happy to have met with committee members of All Malaysia Malayalee Association (AMMA) in Kuala Lumpur. Glad to hear AMMA's various activities in enriching lives of Malaysian Malayalee community."

"Lauded their role in promoting socio-cultural connect between India and Malaysia," the MoS added. The MoS also met with the Deputy President of the Malaysian Indian Congress, and the committee members in Kuala Lumpur and thanked them for their continued support towards nurturing closer India-Malaysia ties.

"Happy to have met with Hon'ble Datuk Seri M Saravanan, Deputy President of @MIC_Malaysiaand Committee members in Kuala Lumpur. Thanked them for continued support towards nurturing closer India-Malaysia ties & for their active participation in the PBD celebrations in India," the MoS tweeted. He also held interactions with committee members of the World Malayalee Federation Malaysia Chapter in Kuala Lumpur.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Delighted to meet with committee members of World Malayalee Federation Malaysia Chapter in Kuala Lumpur Happy to note their activities towards promoting social & professional development of the Malayalee NRIs Appreciate them for promoting welfare of Malayalee NRIs in Malaysia." Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday for the last leg of his 4-day visit to two countries.

After summing up his visit to Brunei, Muraleedharan reached Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023