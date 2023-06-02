MoS Muraleedharan meets Malaysia's Human Resources Minister

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday met Malaysia's Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar and they agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on opening all sectors to Indian workers in Malaysia. Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan said, "Glad to meet Hon'ble Minister of Human Resources Malaysia H.E. @Sivatronoh in Kuala Lumpur Thanked the Minister & Malaysian government for opening all sectors to Indian workers at par with other foreign workers in Malaysia. Both agreed to expedite signing an MoU in this regard."

He further stated, "Also discussed cooperation in several areas including on skilling and welfare of Indian workers." Earlier today, he met a Member of the Malaysian House of Representatives M. Kula Segaran. The two discussed ways to strengthen India-Malaysia bilateral relations and people-to-people connections.

"Pleased to meet YB @mkula, National Vice Chairman of Democratic Action Party and other senior members in Kuala Lumpur. Discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and people-to-people connect," the MoS tweeted on Friday. The minister, who reached Malaysia on June 1, interacted with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. "Delighted to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Malaysia during the Pravasi Bharatiya Utsav, hosted by @hcikl. Commended the significant contributions of Indian diaspora to all walks of life in Malaysia & in nurturing India-Malaysia ties," he tweeted.

MoS V Muraleedharan also attended cultural performances organised as part of an event titled 'Pravasi Bharatiya Utsav'. Sharing pictures of the event, MoS further said, "Brilliant cultural performances at the Pravasi Bharatiya Utsav. Commend Temple of Fine Arts Malaysia, Sutra Foundation led by Padma Sri Datuk@Ramli_Ibrahim_7, Sitar Maestro Samuel Dass &@iccr_hqtroupe Shri Patel Raas Mandali for the excellent show."

Minister of State (MoS) Muraleedharan arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday for the last leg of his 4-day visit to two countries. After summing up his visit to Brunei, Muraleedharan reached Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia. On Thursday, he met members of the Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veteran Association (MAFSVA) in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, appreciating their valour and courage.

Muraleedharan tweeted, "Pleased to have met with committee members of Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association (MAFSVA) in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciate their valour and courage." During his visit, he also met and interacted with the office bearers of Netaji Welfare Foundation and Netaji Service Centre. The MoS commended their efforts in preserving the legacy of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Malaysia. (ANI)

