Odisha train accident: US Department of State's SCA Bureau condoles loss of lives

The US Department of State's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) condoled the loss of lives in the horrific train derailment incident in Odisha on Friday. According to state officials, the derailment of passenger coaches has, so far, claimed the lives of more than 200 passengers and left more than 900 injured.

After the derailment was reported widely in the global media, the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted, "Deeply saddened by a tragic train crash in eastern India with reports of many injured or dead. Our deepest sympathies to all those facing the loss of their loved ones." The accident took place around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on its way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid and Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong have also expressed grief over the horrific train tragedy. Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid took to his Twitter to console the loss of lives in the accident. "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic train accident in Odisha, #India, leading to loss of lives and injuries to many. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and praying for a speedy recovery to the injured," he said in a tweet.

Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong, too, expressed his grief over the loss of lives, tweeting, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the train tragedy in Balasore, Odisha. Our thoughts are with the families of the bereaved and injured." Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased in the train derailment in Odisha's Balasore.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the ex-gratia amount will be allotted from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the dead. The PMO also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the horrific accident.

PM Modi also expressed grief over the incident in which several coaches of two passenger trains derailed after colliding with a goods train. Taking stock of the situation in Balasore, Prime Minister Modi informed that rescue operations were underway at the site of the accident and all possible assistance was being provided to the injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the accident. Multiple coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after colliding with a goods train.

"There are casualties but the toll is yet to be determined. The derailment involved three trains, two of which were passenger trains and another a goods train," Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said. The injured were shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC, the chief secretary informed further.

According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday. "At around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah rammed into the derailed coaches, resulting in the derailment of 3-4 of its coaches," Sharma told ANI. (ANI)

