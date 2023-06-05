MOS Muraleedharan attends ground-breaking ceremony for Gan International Airport

Minister of State for External Affairs. V Muraleedharan, on Sunday joined Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in witnessing the groundbreaking ceremony for Gan International Airport Development project, Addu City. "Privileged to join President of the Maldives H.E. @ibusolih to witness the groundbreaking ceremony of Gan International Airport Development Project, Addu City Once redeveloped with modern facilities, the airport will act as the main hub connecting Southern Maldives to the world," Muraleedharan wrote on Twitter.

Muraleedharan on Sunday called on the Maldivian President in Male and exchanged views on strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the two nations. "Honored to call-on President of the Maldives H.E @ibusolih and exchanged views on strengthening our bilateral cooperation Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodiji The time-tested and trustworthy partnership between India & the Maldives is poised to scale further new heights," the MoS tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, the MoS, who is in Maldives on a 2-day visit, gifted the island-nation a consignment of anti-TB medicine. After gifting of a consignment of Anti-TB medicine to Maldives, Muraleedharan on Sunday described the cooperation in the healthcare sector as an "important pillar" in the bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Witnessed gifting of a consignment of Anti-TB medicine to Maldives @MoHmv, in Male Confident that the medicine will contribute to @governmentmv plan to eliminate TB from Maldives," the MoS wrote on Twitter. "Health Cooperation is an important pillar of the India-Maldives Bilateral Relationship," he added.

Apart from a strong development relationship, India and the Maldives have been able to create a deep and intimate collaboration at all levels, including political, administrative, entrepreneurial, and people-to-people connections. "Our relationship has achieved huge progress in the last few years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. India's development cooperation portfolio in the Maldives has expanded significantly in recent years," MoS Muraleedharan was quoted as saying in a press statement in Male on Sunday.

The MoS MEA was in Malaysia from June 1-2, where he also interacted with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur. Muraleedharan also attended cultural performances organised as part of an event titled 'Pravasi Bharatiya Utsav'. (ANI)

