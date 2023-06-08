Left Menu

ADNEC Group to host 5th Abu Dhabi International Boat Show in November

Dubai [UAE], June 8 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime, the ADNEC Group is set to host the 5th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) from November 9-12. ADIBS is an ideal platform for local and international companies to strengthen their presence in the region's markets.

The event is an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase products to a wide range of marine enthusiasts interested in fishing equipment, yachts, boats and water sports. Last year, the show attracted broad local and international participation, bringing in more than 548 prominent local and international brands.

Additionally, it saw the participation of 44 countries, a 57 percent increase over the previous year. Last year's edition also featured a range of entertainment and interactive activities, providing visitors with a unique experience, including a fly board tournament, great stunt shows, and free boat trips.

It also included the "Maritime Talks" discussion panels, allowing visitors and participants to learn about the latest news related to ocean sustainability. (ANI/WAM)

