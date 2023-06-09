Left Menu

UAE participates in Astana International Forum

The Astana International Forum is taking place on June 8-9 and has been launched by the Kazakh Government to facilitate international dialogue on global challenges. The forum aims to serve as a platform for eminent delegates from governments, international organizations, businesses, and academia to engage in a dialogue and seek ways to address current global challenges such as climate change, food scarcity, and energy security.

Astana [Kazakhstan], June 9 (ANI/WAM): Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, is leading the UAE's delegation participating in the Astana International Forum, which got underway here today under the patronage of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and attendance of more than 1000 participants including heads of state. The Astana International Forum is taking place on June 8-9 and has been launched by the Kazakh Government to facilitate international dialogue on global challenges. The forum aims to serve as a platform for eminent delegates from governments, international organizations, businesses, and academia to engage in a dialogue and seek ways to address current global challenges such as climate change, food scarcity, and energy security.

In his keynote speech, President Tokayev said:''The Astana International Forum is a dialogue platform with a mission: First, to candidly review the global situation; Second, to identify the leading challenges and crises that confront us; Third, to tackle those challenges through dialogue in a spirit of mutual cooperation; Fourth, to renew and rebuild a common culture of multilateralism; And Fifth, to amplify voices for peace, progress and solidarity. This Forum explicitly promotes greater engagement at a time / when we need it more than ever - a period of unprecedented geopolitical tension. For it to survive, the global system must work for everyone, promoting peace and prosperity for the many / rather than for the few.'' ''Only by meeting together, taking counsel together, being mutually honest about our problems, our concerns and our hopes, can the international community address these issues. Only this way can we shape our shared future, and return to the gradual building of a more stable, equitable, and prosperous world for all,'' he added.

As the international community moves towards an era of growing polarization and geopolitical division, Kazakhstan is launching a new platform for dialogues - in order to unite efforts to address key global challenges. The forum will serve as a platform for high-level delegates from foreign governments, international organizations, businesses, and academic circles to engage in dialogues and seeks solutions to problems such as climate change, food shortages and energy security. (ANI/WAM)

