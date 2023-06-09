Left Menu

Third UAE-Singapore Joint Committee Meeting convened

The third UAE-Singapore Joint Committee was convened, co-chaired by Ahmed Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, on behalf of the UAE, and Mohamad Maliki bin Osman, UAE Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education, and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore.

Singapore, June 9 (ANI/WAM): The third UAE-Singapore Joint Committee was convened, co-chaired by Ahmed Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, on behalf of the UAE, and Mohamad Maliki bin Osman, UAE Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education, and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore. Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, and a number of senior officials from both sides participated in the Joint Committee, which was held at the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss cooperation in the economic and political fields, with a particular emphasis on bilateral developments in respect to trade, investment, energy, climate change, and the environment.

Moreover, the ministers reviewed broader bilateral relations between the UAE and Singapore and underlined their shared desire to further expand the constructive partnership that exists between the two countries. The two sides also exchanged views on key regional and international issues of common interest. Al Sayegh highlighted the significant growth that bilateral ties have witnessed over recent years and commended the extensive economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries that continue to deepen and grow.

Al Sayegh further highlighted the UAE's desire to expand its collaboration with Singapore within the multilateral framework in a range of regional and international fora, and organizations, mainly through the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held in Dubai in November and December this year. For his part, Dr. bin Osman praised the bilateral partnership between the UAE and his country and highlighted Singapore's commitment to exploring new avenues of cooperation between the two countries in a number of fields of common interest.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Protocol of the UAE-Singapore Joint Committee was signed. The two sides expressed their appreciation for the efforts undertaken to convene the Committee meeting and underlined the need for private and public entities from both countries to engage in constant dialogue. (ANI/WAM)

