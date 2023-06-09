Nepal SC orders registration of writ petition alleging "war crime" against PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal

The Supreme Court of Nepal has ordered its administration to accept a writ petition relating to War Crime for the alleged involvement of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, Kathmandu-based media house Khabarhub reported. Khabarhub (News Center) is Nepal's digital news media platform. It carries political, business, national, social, sports, health, technology, lifestyle, and entertainment news besides exclusive interviews, opinions, and features.

The Supreme Court administration previously had denied registering a writ relating to war crimes against the incumbent and former Prime Minister. On Friday, Justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai's lone bench gave the administration the order to file the petition.

The 'war crime' accusation consists of a lawsuit filed by Lenin Bista, a young soldier at the time, against PM Dahal and former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai. "Friday's order has paved the way to register a writ regarding 'war crime' against the then rebel leader PM Dahal and former PM Bhattarai," Bista said, according to Khabarhub.

Adding further, Bista said that he, along with many others, will file a writ petition against PM Dahal and other leaders, on Sunday. The writ petitioner has demanded PM Dahal's dismissal from the post of Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)