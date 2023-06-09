Left Menu

Nepal SC orders registration of writ petition alleging "war crime" against PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal

The Supreme Court of Nepal has ordered its administration to accept a writ petition relating to War Crime for the alleged involvement of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, Kathmandu-based media house Khabarhub reported.

ANI | Updated: 09-06-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 20:28 IST
Nepal SC orders registration of writ petition alleging "war crime" against PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Supreme Court of Nepal has ordered its administration to accept a writ petition relating to War Crime for the alleged involvement of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, Kathmandu-based media house Khabarhub reported. Khabarhub (News Center) is Nepal's digital news media platform. It carries political, business, national, social, sports, health, technology, lifestyle, and entertainment news besides exclusive interviews, opinions, and features.

The Supreme Court administration previously had denied registering a writ relating to war crimes against the incumbent and former Prime Minister. On Friday, Justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai's lone bench gave the administration the order to file the petition.

The 'war crime' accusation consists of a lawsuit filed by Lenin Bista, a young soldier at the time, against PM Dahal and former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai. "Friday's order has paved the way to register a writ regarding 'war crime' against the then rebel leader PM Dahal and former PM Bhattarai," Bista said, according to Khabarhub.

Adding further, Bista said that he, along with many others, will file a writ petition against PM Dahal and other leaders, on Sunday. The writ petitioner has demanded PM Dahal's dismissal from the post of Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023