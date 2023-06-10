India has consistently taken up issue of students facing deportation in Canada, some recently received stay orders: Sources

India has been raising the issue concerning Indian students facing deportation in Canada with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also taking up the matter with his Canadian counterpart, sources said and noted that Canadian authorities have been repeatedly urged to be fair since the students were not at fault. The sources said some Indian students in Canada have been threatened with deportation for allegedly submitting fraudulent admission letters and the actual number is much less than the 700 being reported in the media.

The sources said some students have recently received stay orders on their deportation notices. They said it is welcome that the consistent efforts by the Government of India has been instrumental in the Canadian Government adopting a humane approach and taking on board the perspective of the students.

The sources said most of these students had gone to Canada during 2017-2019. After completing their studies, some of them obtained work permits, while others continue to study in Canada. "India has been taking up the matter with Canadian authorities, in Canada and in New Delhi. EAM also took up with matter with his Canadian counterpart. Secretary (East), MEA raised it during his visit to Canada in April this year. Indian Consulate in Toronto, where most of the students are based, have met many of them. Canadian authorities were repeatedly urged to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students were not at fault," a source said.

Sources said it was also pointed out that there were gaps in the Canadian system and a lack of diligence, owing to which the students were granted visa and also allowed to enter Canada. Since then, Canadian parliamentarians across political parties have spoken in support of the students, sources added.

Immigration Minister Sean Frasier has indicated that Canada is actively pursuing a solution for international students who are facing uncertainty. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the need for fair treatment of students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)