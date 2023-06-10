Left Menu

Five killed in blast at explosives factory in Turkey

At least five workers were killed in a blast that shook an explosives factory in the Turkish city of Ankara, the defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 20:53 IST
Five killed in blast at explosives factory in Turkey
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

At least five workers were killed in a blast that shook an explosives factory in the Turkish city of Ankara, the defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera. The blast took place about 40 kms (25 miles) outside of Ankara, at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory.

According to the state media, an inquiry into the incident has been started and injured workers were rushed to hospitals. Some of the injured were in serious condition, reported state-run media.

According to technical staff, there was an explosion in the factory's dynamite department as a result of a chemical experiment, Vahap Sahin, the province of Ankara's governor told reporters, Al Jazeera stated.The death toll was also confirmed by the Turkish defence ministry in a separate statement. Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023