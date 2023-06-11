Kabul's air pollution levels tripled over past week, says country's environmental protection agency

The National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) said that Kabul's air pollution levels have tripled over the past week. The agency added that airborne particles and climate change are key factors contributing to the capital city's growing air pollution, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The NEPA noted that it is making an effort to lower the amount of air pollution in Kabul, but it is unable to do so due to a lack of adequate equipment to measure the level of pollution. The inspection control officer of NEPA, Basir Amin, said: "All the equipment we have installed at the National Environmental Protection Agency's facilities, the statistics we have collected over the last two or three days, and our graphs, especially about dust and airborne particles with a diameter of 2.5 cubic meters relatively, all show that pollution is increasing beyond the standard air quality of the World Health Organization."

Kabul residents said that air pollution has increased diseases among people, especially among children. "The air is really polluted and it has caused various problems for Kabul residents, including breathing problems, and it has also created a ground for other diseases," said Tariq Habibzai, a resident of Kabul, as quoted by TOLO News.

"I ask the Islamic Emirate to stop the businesses and investors who use poor materials," said Noorullhaq Shams, a resident of Kabul. "It is important to focus on the creation of green areas in the cities as well as the creation of green belts around the cities that are mainly made up of trees and perennial plants," said Sayed Qayum Hashemi, an expert on environmental issues.

According to reports from international organizations, Kabul is one of the capital cities with the highest levels of air pollution in the world, TOLO News said. (ANI)

