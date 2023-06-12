Bhutan: Zhemgang town brims with life after Gyalsey Dumra recreational park's inauguration

Zhemgang town in Bhutan's Trong Gewog is brimming with life after the inauguration of a recreational park, Gyalsey Dumra, The Bhutan Live reported. Located in the centre of the town, the Gyalsey Dumra recreational park has flowers, plants and other amenities, and is spread over an acre of land.

The park has a concrete footpath, canopies, resting benches, and a restroom. The district officials said that the park is a tribute to Bhutan's Prince Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck. Since 2020, the Zhemgang district has been carrying out beautification works. The recreational park has now become a recreation spot for the residents of Zhemgang, The Bhutan Live reported.

The recreational park has witnessed an increased footfall of visitors ever since it was inaugurated on June 2. It has become the talk of the Zhemgang town, the report said. According to people, the park has improved the aesthetics of the town and it has green space to sit around or take a stroll.

Lhendup, a resident, said, "Everyone can come here. Even those who are not happy. Families can meet here for picnics and other leisurely activities. The Gyalsey Dumra has beautiful flowers and better places to sit. We can come here with tea and snacks and enjoy ourselves. It feels like heaven," The Bhutan Live reported. Another resident Pema Yuden said that there are varieties of flowers in Gyalsey Dumra. Young people can visit the park during their free time while students who are doing research on flowers can come to the park for their assignments and project work, he said.

Streetlights have been installed in the park so that people can visit it during the evening hours, The Bhutan Live reported. According to residents, the park is a safe place to hang out due to the installation of street lights. (ANI)

