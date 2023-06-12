Left Menu

UAE sends urgent relief supplies to those affected by Mayon Volcano in Philippines

The UAE sent a plane carrying 51 tonnes of relief and food supplies to help thousands of people affected by the Mayon Volcano in Albay Province in the Philippines

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 20:56 IST
UAE sends urgent relief supplies to those affected by Mayon Volcano in Philippines
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], June 12 (ANI/WAM): The UAE sent a plane carrying 51 tonnes of relief and food supplies to help thousands of people affected by the Mayon Volcano in Albay Province in the Philippines, which caused landslides and lava flows and displaced thousands of people, mostly children, women, and the elderly. The UAE's rapid response to provide relief to Albay Province is the first international response to support those affected by the volcano.

Mohamed Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, said, "Sending aid to the Philippines comes as an extension of the strong relations between our two nations in several fields and embodies the UAE leadership's keenness to contribute to alleviating the severity of disasters and humanitarian crises around the world. This underscores the UAE's established values in strengthening the international response to crises and disasters, providing for peoples' basic needs - especially food supplies - required by affected populations, and delivering urgent relief to countries in times of need." (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023