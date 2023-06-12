Left Menu

Ukraine conflict: At least 1 killed in Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia region

According to regional governor Yuri Malashko, a Russian raid on the small village of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region resulted in at least one death and two injuries on Monday, reported Al Jazeera.

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

According to regional governor Yuri Malashko, a Russian raid on the small village of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region resulted in at least one death and two injuries on Monday, reported Al Jazeera. Malashko stated that three bombs, around eight kilometres (five miles) from the battle lines, had damaged private homes and communications in the little town. Even though Russian forces substantially destroyed the town's infrastructure, a few hundred people still live there.

Last week, Russian soldiers shelled Kherson in "targeted strikes" during evacuation operations, leaving at least one person dead and 8 others injured, Al Jazeera reported citing Ukraine's Prosecutor General. "The shelling began precisely during the evacuation of citizens whose homes were flooded," the Interior Ministry of Ukraine stated in a statement, according to Al Jazeera.

"And it continues to prevent Ukraine from saving the most valuable - human lives," it added. Kherson is located on the Dnipro River, approximately 60 kms (37 miles) downstream of the Kakhovka dam. Russia has already accused Ukrainian forces of shelling rescue personnel in Russian-occupied areas of the Kherson region.

The Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24, 2022, has taken numerous lives and the war continues to escalate between the two nations even now. Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry has said it has repelled attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.

Moscow said that its forces used long-range, high-precision weapons launched from the sea to attack areas belonging to the Ukrainian army reserve. A day after claiming the first modest victories of its eagerly awaited counteroffensive, Ukraine claimed on Monday (today) that its troops had retaken a fourth hamlet from Russian forces, reported Al Jazeera. (ANI)

