Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Tibet's Xizang

23 am Indian Standard Time (IST) and at a depth of 106 kilometres.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 08:00 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Tibet's Xizang
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tibet

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Xizang region of Tibet on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 3:23 am Indian Standard Time (IST) and at a depth of 106 kilometres. Taking to its Twitter handle, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 03:23:05 IST, Lat: 32.92 & Long: 86.93, Depth: 106 Km, Location: Xizang."

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023