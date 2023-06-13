'Visit of senior military, civilian students of National Defence College to UK demonstrates deep relationship between Indian, UK forces'

The annual visit of senior military, and civilian students of the National Defence College to the UK demonstrates the longstanding deep relationship between Indian and UK forces. "The @DefenceHQ was pleased to host the annual visit of senior military and civilian students of the National Defence College. The visit was a further demonstration of the longstanding deep relationship between India and UK forces," tweeted the official account of UK in India's Defence Adviser, Brigadier Nick Sawyer.

Meanwhile, as UK Development Minister Andrew Mitchell attended the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting in Varanasi on Monday, new climate and tech partnerships were announced to benefit all by tackling global challenges, informed the British High Commission in India. Mitchell joined India and G20 partners in calling for reinvigorated efforts to meet the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

The new UK support includes funding for a tech start-up focusing on sustainable agriculture, including through growing vegetables in an environmentally-friendly way, as per an official release by British High Commission. UK's International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell is in India for the G20 starting Monday - and to boost UK-India cooperation on development including through climate and tech partnerships.

He reinforced at the gathering in Varanasi how the UK's partnerships and investments are having a multiplier effect in tackling the biggest shared challenges of today - including climate change, poverty and food insecurity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)