Paro Taktsang, also known as the Tiger's Nest Monastery, is an awe-inspiring sacred place and temple complex perched on the cliffside of Bhutan's upper Paro valley. This Himalayan jewel draws both pilgrims and tourists, bewitching them with its magical charm. The journey to this historic site is already a remarkable experience, with stunning views of the Paro Valley and its lush green environs, according to Bhutan Live. However, because of the recent advancement of drone technology, we can now gain a new and engaging viewpoint of this treasured landmark, allowing us to explore the monastery in ways we could only dream of previously.

The use of drones to shoot aerial footage of Paro Taktsang has provided us with a treasure trove of spectacular visuals that reveal the architectural marvel and sheer beauty of the monastery. The drone's bird's-eye view helps us to appreciate the delicate elements of the temple complex, which includes eight caves and four main temples. Bhutan Live is a Bhutanese Daily that provides updates on the country's social, cultural and political issues.

The clean white walls of the monastery stand in stark contrast to the rough cliffside, creating a stunning scene that captivates spectators. The drone film also shows the perilous approach going to the monastery, with its steep rock-carved stairs and a narrow bridge connecting the main buildings, according to Bhutan Live. Drones provide a unique perspective that provides a glimpse into the historical and legendary fabric of Paro Taktsang. According to history, Guru Padmasambhava, the legendary figure credited with introducing Buddhism to Bhutan, founded the monastery in the 8th century. According to local legend, the Guru arrived at this hallowed spot on the back of a flying tigress, hence the name "Tiger's Nest."

The drone footage even reveals the cave where the Guru is said to have meditated for an extraordinary span of three years, three months, three weeks, three days, and three hours, adding an air of mystique to these visuals, Bhutan Live reported. Undoubtedly, flying drones in Paro Taktsang poses its fair share of challenges. The high altitude and strong winds make manoeuvring drones a daunting task, necessitating skilled and experienced operators to capture stable footage.

Furthermore, strict regulations have been put in place to ensure that drone usage does not disrupt the monastery's sanctity or endanger the safety of visitors and resident monks. Drone operators must acquire the necessary permits from the Bhutanese government and adhere to guidelines set by the country's Civil Aviation Authority, Bhutan Live reported. Despite these obstacles, the application of drones in capturing the splendour of Paro Taktsang has opened up new avenues for showcasing Bhutan's rich cultural heritage and bolstering tourism in the country.

These breathtaking visuals have aroused the curiosity of travellers from all corners of the globe, igniting a newfound eagerness to embark on the arduous trek and experience the mystical allure of the monastery firsthand. (ANI)

