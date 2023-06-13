Israel investing millions in high-tech initiatives for remote areas

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 13 (ANI/TPS): For the first time, Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry, Ministry of the Negev, the Galilee and National Resilience, Ministry of Environmental Protection, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Regional Cooperation, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, and the Israel Innovation Authority have joined together in an initiative which will see 75 million Shekels (USD 21 million) allocated to up to five innovation centres in Israel's peripheral, lower-income areas. This is intended to encourage entrepreneurship in various fields and high-tech employment.

As part of the program, up to five franchisees will be selected, consisting of Israeli companies, corporations and non-profit organizations. Each will receive a grant of up to 15 million Shekels (USD 4.2 million) for five years. The centres are intended to focus on promoting innovative technologies in agriculture, food, energy, and combating climate change, among other areas of interest.

The innovation centers will include programs to encourage entrepreneurship, initiatives to promote of local innovation, training programs to promote employment in the high-tech industry, and more. In addition, the centres will be designed to nurture an ecosystem for the establishment of innovative ventures, forging bridges with local stakeholders such as academia and research institutions, local government bodies, existing industries, and investors.

The proposals will be evaluated according to the business plans to be submitted, with an emphasis on providing a framework to promote all stages of entrepreneurship, and programs to encourage entrepreneurship in the field of technological innovation in a specific field. Additionally, submissions should explore ways to build connections with companies and the wider high-tech industry. In addition, the business plan may include making infrastructures to encourage entrepreneurial ideas, aid in raising capital, and provide tools and programs to strengthen and impart business knowledge and skills to entrepreneurs. (ANI/TPS)

